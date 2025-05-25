Image Credit : Instagram

Virat and Anushka prayed in traditional attire

During their stay in Ayodhya, Anushka wore a violet suit, while Virat wore a cream-colored shirt. The priest performing the puja at the temple blessed Virat Kohli by placing his hand on his head. He felicitated both Virat and Anushka by offering them garlands offered to Lord Hanuman. During this time, many people were trying to touch the celebrities, but the couple didn't react. The couple then visited the main temple to see Lord Ram. Virushka gazed at the idol of Lord Ram for a long time. They also toured the temple and admired its beauty.