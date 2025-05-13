Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visits Vrindavan; meets Premanand Maharaj
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, known for their spiritual pursuits, recently visited Vrindavan for prayers and blessings
| Published : May 13 2025, 05:52 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli visits Vrindavan with wife after Test retirement
Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with Anushka Sharma after announcing his Test retirement.
210
Image Credit : X/Mufaddal Vohra
Virat and Anushka offer prayers at Premanand Maharaj's ashram
Virat and Anushka have been seeking blessings from spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj.
310
Image Credit : X/Johns.
Virat and Anushka captured by fans at the ashram
Virat and Anushka arrived at the ashram and were greeted by enthusiastic fans.
410
Image Credit : X/Shaurya Mishra
Virat seeks spiritual strength before IPL 2025 restart
Virat aims to maintain his strong IPL performance after its resumption.
510
Image Credit : X/ MARCO
Virat's long-standing belief in spiritual blessings
Virat Kohli's faith in spirituality guides his cricketing journey.
610
Image Credit : X/Colonel Sophia Qureshi ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ🇮🇳
Virat and Anushka's visit to Neem Karoli Baba Ashram
Virat and Anushka have also visited Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Nainital.
710
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli announces Test retirement before India's England tour
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.
810
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Will BCCI convince Kohli to reconsider retirement?
BCCI officials have requested Kohli to reconsider his retirement.
910
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Kohli holds record for most double centuries in Tests
Virat Kohli has scored 30 centuries and 7 double centuries in Tests.
1010
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Kohli's successful captaincy in Test cricket
Under Kohli's leadership, India won 40 out of 68 Test matches.
Top Stories