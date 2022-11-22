Viral Video: Akshara Singh gets angry as a man throws money on her during performance

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is outraged as a man throws money at her during a performance; the humiliated singer angrily exits the stage.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh was left fuming, angry and disgusted by a strange incident when performing in front of thousands of people at a live show. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant left the stage as soon as she was abused while performing a song, and the footage of it has since gone viral.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Singh entered the stage in excellent spirits and began singing a Bhojpuri song to the audience. However, as she was singing, a person entered the stage and showered her with cash. The actress took offence at his gesture and left the concert in the middle. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Giving the stage manager the microphone, the 29-year-old singer stormed off stage in a fury. Fans have already been criticising her behaviour since the video has been going viral on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh’s fans praised her reaction to the disgusting motions by the person. One user commented on the video: "Well Done Akshara ji...Self Respect.” Another fan wrote, “Ek artistic ki kadar Karni chahie artist paison Ke Nahin Pyar Ke bhukhe Hote Hain I love Akshara Singh.”



Photo Courtesy: YouTube