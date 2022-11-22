Viral Video: Akshara Singh gets angry as a man throws money on her during performance

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is outraged as a man throws money at her during a performance; the humiliated singer angrily exits the stage.

    Akshara Singh was left fuming, angry and disgusted by a strange incident when performing in front of thousands of people at a live show. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant left the stage as soon as she was abused while performing a song, and the footage of it has since gone viral.
     

    Singh entered the stage in excellent spirits and began singing a Bhojpuri song to the audience. However, as she was singing, a person entered the stage and showered her with cash. The actress took offence at his gesture and left the concert in the middle. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Giving the stage manager the microphone, the 29-year-old singer stormed off stage in a fury. Fans have already been criticising her behaviour since the video has been going viral on social media.
     

    Akshara Singh’s fans praised her reaction to the disgusting motions by the person. One user commented on the video: "Well Done Akshara ji...Self Respect.” Another fan wrote, “Ek artistic ki kadar Karni chahie artist paison Ke Nahin Pyar Ke bhukhe Hote Hain I love Akshara Singh.”
     

    Although the actress has not yet responded to the event on social media, her supporters are happy for her to put such things behind her. 

