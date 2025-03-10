Sports
In the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India won the trophy by defeating New Zealand. The target of 252 runs was achieved in 49 overs.
India played 5 matches in this tournament and won all of them. Let us tell you about the 5 batsmen who were the heroes of victory in all those matches.
India defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the first match of the group stage. In that, Shubman Gill played a wonderful century innings of 101 runs and remained unbeaten.
Team India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the mega match of the group stage. In that big match, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten innings of 100 runs.
In the last match of the group stage, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs. In that match, batting first, Shreyas Iyer played a good innings of 79 runs.
In the semi-final, India defeated Australia by 4 wickets. Once again, Virat Kohli's bat worked in that big match and he played a match-winning innings of 84 runs.
In the final against New Zealand, captain Rohit Sharma's scored 76 runs to fire India to lift their record 3rd Champions Trophy.
Team India Celebrates Champions Trophy Win: Player Photos & Moments
Football transfer rumours: Jobe Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold
Salah to Cucurella: Premier League Team of the Week after Matchday 28
Football transfer rumours: Garnacho deal done? Neymar eyes Europe