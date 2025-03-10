Sports
India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title by defeating New Zealand in the final. Indian fans erupted in joy after the victory.
After winning the trophy, all the Indian players shared photos. Let's take a look at 5 players who clicked photos with the trophy.
Varun Chakravarthy performed remarkably for India, taking 9 wickets in 3 matches. After the final win, Varun was seen enjoying coffee with the trophy.
Shreyas Iyer also performed remarkably in this tournament. He scored 243 runs in 5 matches. He also shared a picture kissing the trophy.
KL Rahul also played a brilliant innings in this tournament. He scored 140 runs in 5 matches at an average of 140.00. He also shared a photo with the trophy.
Ravindra Jadeja also made good contributions to the team in this big tournament. He also shared a photo with the trophy after the win, in which his wife is also present.
Team India's excellent all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also shared his photo with the trophy. His reaction and pose are worth seeing.
Axar Patel, who performed well with both bat and ball for the Indian team, also shared a picture holding the trophy in his lap.
Virat Kohli's photo has also been shared on the ICC account on Instagram. In that photo, Kohli looks no less than a king.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's photo has also been shared on Instagram. Rohit looks quite happy and cool with the trophy.
Shubman Gill has also shared a picture with the ICC Champions Trophy, in which he is seen sleeping. This trend is very popular on social media.
