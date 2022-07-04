Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram Day 31 Collection: 31 days of Kamal Haasan’s film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram has been creating some shattering records at the box office.

    Image: PR Agency

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil-starrer ‘Vikram’ completed a stupendous month at the box office. Sunday was the 31st day of its release and looking at the film's earnings, it can be said that this week can also be its last week at the box office. The film on Sunday collected just Rs 2 crore in all the language versions as per the opening box office figures. It has become the biggest Tamil hit ever in Tamil Nadu, reaching number two in worldwide earnings; only Rajinikanth's '2.0' is ahead of it.

    Image: PR Agency

    'Vikram' had a big bang in the first week of its release. The film earned Rs 125.60 crore in Tamil, Rs 15.5 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.85 crore in Hindi, earning Rs 143.95 crore in the first week itself. In the second week, 'Vikram' earned Rs 52.20 crore, including Rs 45.16 crore in Tamil, Rs 4.6 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.44 crore in Hindi. In the third week, the film collected Rs 27.15 crore at the box office with Tamil contributing Rs 22.01 crore, Telugu Rs 1.88 crore and Hindi Rs 3.26 crore. 'Vikram' earned a total of Rs 13.86 crore in the fourth week, with the Tamil version earning Rs 11.35 crore, the Telugu version earning Rs 1.31 crore and the Hindi version earning Rs 1.20 crore.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: R Madhavan's film benefits from weekend as collection goes up on Sunday

    Image: PR Agency

    'Vikram', which entered its fifth week on Friday, has completed 30 days of its release on Saturday. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday and around Rs 2.00 crore on Sunday. The domestic net collection of the film is now Rs 241.51 crore. Talking about the film's earnings only in Tamil Nadu, 'Vikram' has got the number one position by earning a total of about Rs 178 crores. It is followed by 'Baahubali 2' with Rs 155 crore, 'Master' with Rs 142 crore at number three and 'Bigil' with Rs 141 crore.

    ALSO READ: Controversial 'Kaali' poster: Who is Leena Manimekalai?

    Image: PR Agency

    As far as the worldwide earnings of films made in Tamil are concerned, in addition to Tamil and Telugu, the film '2.0' released in Hindi and Chinese languages stands at number one. Its total global earnings stood at Rs 656 crore. Here is the list of the first 10 Tamil films in the worldwide earnings:

    Image: PR Agency

    2.0 – Rs 656 cr
    Vikram – Rs 436 cr
    Enthiran – Rs 320 cr
    Kabali – Rs 305 cr
    Master – Rs 300 cr
    Bigil - Rs 298.70 cr
    Mersal – Rs 280 cr
    Government – Rs 263 cr
    Durbar - Rs 256 cr
    Beast – Rs 237.05 cr

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    WATCH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some insides secrets RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

    Kaali poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends RBA

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    Avatar The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water- Kate Winslet describes her role as Ronal in James Cameron's film

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash snt

    Wimbledon 2022: After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: We were aware Jonny Bairstow confidence was high - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We were aware Bairstow's confidence was high' - Siraj

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India; know top features, price and specifications here - adt

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India; know top features, price and specifications here

    Is your dog's birthday coming? Here are 5 must-try cakes for your pooch RBA

    Is your dog's birthday coming? Here are 5 must-try cakes for your pooch

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon