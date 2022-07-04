Vikram Day 31 Collection: 31 days of Kamal Haasan’s film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram has been creating some shattering records at the box office.

Image: PR Agency

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil-starrer ‘Vikram’ completed a stupendous month at the box office. Sunday was the 31st day of its release and looking at the film's earnings, it can be said that this week can also be its last week at the box office. The film on Sunday collected just Rs 2 crore in all the language versions as per the opening box office figures. It has become the biggest Tamil hit ever in Tamil Nadu, reaching number two in worldwide earnings; only Rajinikanth's '2.0' is ahead of it.

Image: PR Agency

'Vikram' had a big bang in the first week of its release. The film earned Rs 125.60 crore in Tamil, Rs 15.5 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.85 crore in Hindi, earning Rs 143.95 crore in the first week itself. In the second week, 'Vikram' earned Rs 52.20 crore, including Rs 45.16 crore in Tamil, Rs 4.6 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.44 crore in Hindi. In the third week, the film collected Rs 27.15 crore at the box office with Tamil contributing Rs 22.01 crore, Telugu Rs 1.88 crore and Hindi Rs 3.26 crore. 'Vikram' earned a total of Rs 13.86 crore in the fourth week, with the Tamil version earning Rs 11.35 crore, the Telugu version earning Rs 1.31 crore and the Hindi version earning Rs 1.20 crore. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: R Madhavan's film benefits from weekend as collection goes up on Sunday

Image: PR Agency

'Vikram', which entered its fifth week on Friday, has completed 30 days of its release on Saturday. The film earned Rs 75 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday and around Rs 2.00 crore on Sunday. The domestic net collection of the film is now Rs 241.51 crore. Talking about the film's earnings only in Tamil Nadu, 'Vikram' has got the number one position by earning a total of about Rs 178 crores. It is followed by 'Baahubali 2' with Rs 155 crore, 'Master' with Rs 142 crore at number three and 'Bigil' with Rs 141 crore. ALSO READ: Controversial 'Kaali' poster: Who is Leena Manimekalai?

Image: PR Agency

As far as the worldwide earnings of films made in Tamil are concerned, in addition to Tamil and Telugu, the film '2.0' released in Hindi and Chinese languages stands at number one. Its total global earnings stood at Rs 656 crore. Here is the list of the first 10 Tamil films in the worldwide earnings:

Image: PR Agency