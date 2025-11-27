Image Credit : Posters

Stranger Things season 5, the first volume, has begun streaming on Netflix. The second half of the season will begin on December 25, 2025, with the finale broadcasting on the OTT platform on December 31, 2025.

The first season of the show launched on Netflix in 2016. Season 2 debuted in 2017, with the third season premiering in 2019. Later, after three years of waiting, fans were able to watch Stranger Things season 4 in 2022, and now, after another three-year hiatus, the fifth and final season has debuted.

Fans of Stranger Things will undoubtedly be emotional, since the series will not return for a sixth season.