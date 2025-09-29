Image Credit : Ayngaran/ Youtube

Re-released on September 25, Kushi has already grossed ₹2.3 crores in just four days, outperforming several new theatrical releases. With no major competition at the box office, the film drew large crowds of nostalgic fans and new viewers alike. In comparison, Sakthi Thirumagan managed only ₹1.6 crores, while Kavin’s Kiss earned ₹66 lakhs during the same period.

This unexpected success mirrors the overwhelming response to the re-release of Ghilli earlier this year, once again highlighting Vijay's star power and the enduring love for his early work.