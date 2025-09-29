- Home
They Call Him OG Day 4: The film kicked off with a strong Wednesday premiere and saw impressive growth on Thursday. Friday and Saturday maintained steady momentum, with strong earnings across India.
OG's net collection crosses 200 crore
Power Star Pawan Kalyan's gangster action drama "They Call Him OG" continues its impressive run at the global box office. The Sujeeth-directed film has now crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide, becoming the best film of Pawan Kalyan's career and the first to achieve this feat.
Pawan Kalyan's career-best performance
"They Call Him OG" was heavily promoted. The film made historic earnings and recorded the biggest opening for any Indian film. After a record-breaking start, it saw a dip but maintained a steady pace. Thanks to its strong performance in the Telugu states, "They Call Him OG" has earned nearly 200 crore worldwide in 4 days.
Overseas earnings
The action-thriller story and stylish presence have really impressed audiences. Pawan Kalyan's powerful acting has been key to its box office success so far. Its performance in overseas markets has also contributed significantly, with a total collection of about 55 crore in three days.
OG's worldwide collection
With "They Call Him OG" crossing 200 crore, Pawan Kalyan has joined the special club of South Indian superstars who have achieved this feat without help from the Hindi belt.
They Call Him OG's fourth-day collection in India
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'They Call Him OG' has collected a net of ₹15.87 Cr in India as of 9:00 PM on Sunday, September 28. Although there's a slight dip in earnings compared to the previous day, theaters still saw a good crowd.
OG's collection in India over the past 4 days
OG started with a bang, earning ₹21 crore at its Wednesday premiere, thanks to its Telugu version. On Thursday, earnings jumped to ₹63.75 crore, with the Telugu belt contributing ₹63 crore. Friday and Saturday's earnings were steady at ₹18.50 crore. Its total collection in India is ₹137.57 Cr.
Call Him OG Day 4: Occupancy
On Sunday, They Call Him OG recorded a morning occupancy of 42.58%. Morning shows: 32.79%, afternoon shows: 52.37%, and evening shows saw 40.72% of seats filled.