Jolly LLB 3 Day 10: The film earned ₹6.5 crore on its second Saturday with 23.16% Hindi occupancy. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the courtroom drama remains strong at the box office.
Jolly LLB 3 Day 10 Earnings
- Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 had a great second Sunday jump. In 9 days, it netted 84 crore in India, after earning ₹6.5 Cr on Saturday.
Jolly LLB 3 Celebrates Sunday
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a strong jump on its second Sunday. The film has earned ₹84 crore in India over 9 days, after collecting ₹6.5 crore on Saturday alone.
Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy
On Sunday, September 28, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 recorded a 23.16% Hindi occupancy across theaters. Afternoon shows performed notably better, reaching a peak occupancy of 30.32%, reflecting the film’s continued audience pull during its second weekend at the box office.
Jolly LLB's Total Earnings
On its 10th day, Jolly LLB 3 earned approximately ₹5.74 crore, bringing its total box office collection in India to ₹89.99 crore within ten days of release.
About This Film
Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios & Kangra Talkies. Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.