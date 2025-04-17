Vijay vs Ajith: Check re-released films that achieved success; A detailed analysis
This compilation explores the successful re-releases of films starring Tamil cinema's biggest rivals, Vijay and Ajith, and their impact on the box office.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 10:27 AM
1 Min read
Mankatha, a 2011 action film directed by Venkat Prabhu, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun, and others, was re-released on Ajith's birthday last year.
Billa, a breakthrough film for Ajith, directed by Vishnuvardhan, was re-released on April 25th last year to positive reception.
Dheena, a 2001 film directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Ajith and Laila, was re-released on Ajith's birthday and received a warm welcome. Top 5 Re-Released Tamil Films
Gilli, a 2004 film directed by Dharani, starring Vijay and Trisha, was re-released and grossed over 32 crores.
Kushi, Vijay's second re-release, hit theaters on May 19th. Directed by S.J. Surya, it starred Vijay and Jyothika in a college romance.
Sachin, a 2005 Vijay starrer, is set for re-release on April 18th, marking its 20th anniversary. Flop Tamil Movies Turned Hits on Re-Release
