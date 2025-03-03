Ajith Kumar, Dhanush to collaborate on major new exciting project? Details inside

Rumors are spreading like wildfire in Kollywood that actor Ajith Kumar will be starring in a film directed by Dhanush.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

Ajith Act in Dhanush Direction : While Dhanush's 'Idly Kadai' movie was said to have withdrawn from the competition with Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly', information is spreading that Ajith and Dhanush are going to work together.

Director Dhanush

Dhanush, a leading actor in the Tamil film industry, is also showing interest in directing films. Dhanush, who debuted as a director in 2017 with the film 'Pa. Paandi', made a comeback after a gap of 7 years with the film 'Raayan'. He not only directed this film but also starred in it as the hero. 'Raayan' tasted massive success by grossing over ₹100 crore at the box office. This is Dhanush's 50th film.

Dhanush movie NEEK

Following the success of 'Raayan', Dhanush directed the romantic film 'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'. Dhanush's sister's son, Pavish, played the hero in this film. The film, which also starred a huge cast including Anika Surendran, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Warrier, was released last month. As the competing film 'Dragon' is receiving a great response, 'NEEK' was washed out in just one week.

 

Good Bad Ugly vs idly kadai

Even though 'NEEK' flopped, Dhanush is confident with his next directorial venture 'Idly Kadai' and decided to release it in competition with Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly'. Accordingly, the film was announced to be released on April 10. But now, 'Idly Kadai' has backed out of the clash with 'Good Bad Ugly'. There was talk on social media that Dhanush withdrew the film after seeing the response to the 'Good Bad Ugly' teaser.

Ajith Act in Dhanush Direction

But the reason why 'Idly Kadai' avoided the clash with Ajith's film is different. Accordingly, Ajith is going to play the hero in the next film to be directed by Dhanush. It is said that Dhanush postponed the release of his 'Idly Kadai' with that in mind. Also, Anirudh is going to compose the music for the Ajith - Dhanush collaboration. It is also said that Dhanush's Wunderbar company is going to produce this film. It is expected that an announcement regarding this will be released soon.

