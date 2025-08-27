Image Credit : Instagram

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, it’s time to give your festive wardrobe a stylish upgrade—and who better to take inspiration from than Bollywood’s most dashing men? Known for their charisma and unbeatable fashion sense, these stars never fail to impress, especially when they embrace traditional Indian wear. Whether it's a kurta with modern tailoring or a sherwani that blends heritage with a touch of glam, these actors show us exactly how to strike that perfect festive balance.

From Vicky Kaushal's royal elegance to Sidharth Malhotra’s princely charm, here are some B-Town men serving major ethnic fashion inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.