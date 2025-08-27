- Home
Vijay Varma to Sidharth Malhotra: B-Town Men Giving Major Ganesh Chaturthi Outfit Inspo
As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 nears, take festive fashion cues from Bollywood’s most stylish men, who redefine ethnic wear with elegance, bold choices, and modern flair for the perfect traditional celebration look.
As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, it’s time to give your festive wardrobe a stylish upgrade—and who better to take inspiration from than Bollywood’s most dashing men? Known for their charisma and unbeatable fashion sense, these stars never fail to impress, especially when they embrace traditional Indian wear. Whether it's a kurta with modern tailoring or a sherwani that blends heritage with a touch of glam, these actors show us exactly how to strike that perfect festive balance.
From Vicky Kaushal's royal elegance to Sidharth Malhotra’s princely charm, here are some B-Town men serving major ethnic fashion inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
Vicky Kaushal: Royal Simplicity in Silk
Vicky’s festive look was a lesson in understated elegance. Dressed in a maroon silk kurta featuring subtle silver embellishments, he paired it with crisp white trousers. His well-groomed moustache and statement sunglasses added a modern edge, making this look ideal for a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at home or a puja gathering.
Ranbir Kapoor: Classic Ivory with a Modern Twist
Ranbir channeled timeless charm in an off-white satin kurta and pajama, topped with a cream jacket featuring golden buttons. His well-trimmed beard and signature black studs gave the outfit a contemporary update—perfect for anyone looking to mix tradition with subtle modernity.
Vijay Varma: Edgy Meets Ethnic
Known for his experimental style, Vijay Varma chose a striking short sherwani in green and yellow hues, layered over a sleek black satin shirt and wide-leg pants. It was the perfect fusion of bold and traditional, ideal for those who want to stand out during the festivities.
Aditya Roy Kapur: Festive in Black and Silver
Aditya stepped up the ethnic game in a black sherwani kurta adorned with intricate silver embellishments. Paired with tailored black pants, the look was sleek and elegant. His rugged beard brought in a raw, masculine vibe, making this ensemble perfect for evening celebrations.
Sidharth Malhotra: Desi Prince Vibes
Sidharth embraced vibrant color with a red short kurta detailed in multicolored embroidery along the collar and chest. Teamed with wide-leg white satin pants and a clean-shaven look, he radiated youthful desi charm—making this look both festive and fresh.