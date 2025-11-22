Image Credit : @Kartik Aaryan

The apartment is situated in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, Presidency Co-Operative Society, Juhu, one of Mumbai’s premium residential areas. High-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail throughout the space underscore Kartik’s preference for luxurious yet comfortable living.

From the carefully curated interiors to the panoramic views and elegant furnishings, Kartik Aaryan’s Juhu apartment perfectly combines style, functionality, and sophistication, offering fans a glimpse into the actor’s refined lifestyle.