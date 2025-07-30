- Home
Vijay Sethupathi, following the release of his latest film Thalaivan Thalaivii, has been accused of inappropriate behavior. These allegations have caused a stir, sparking controversy and raising many questions within the film industry and among his fans.
Vijay Sethupathi Faces Allegations
Vijay Sethupathi, widely admired for his humble nature and fan respect, now faces serious misconduct allegations. A woman named Ramya Mohan claimed on social media that someone she knows was offered Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 50,000 for favors by the actor in his caravan, sparking widespread shock and concern.
The woman further alleges increasing drug use and casting couch practices in Kollywood. She claims someone she knows, now in rehab, was exploited for years by Vijay Sethupathi, who maintained a “good guy” image while offering money, Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 50,000 in exchange for sexual favors.
The original post detailing the allegations was later deleted, but Ramya Mohan reposted it, reigniting the controversy and sparking outrage among Vijay Sethupathi’s fans across social media platforms.
Ramya Mohan responded to criticism by highlighting the tendency to blame victims rather than acknowledge the truth. She emphasized the pain and suffering evident in the victim's phone conversations and posts. Vijay Sethupathi has remained silent on the matter.