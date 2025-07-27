- Home
Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Earns THIS on Saturday
Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi, continues its family-centric story with strong audience response. Here’s the Day 2 box office collection report highlighting the film’s performance and growing popularity.
16
Image Credit : x/SathyaJyothi
Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Report
Vijay Sethupathi quickly rose to fame in Tamil cinema. Starting as a supporting actor, his hard work and dedication propelled him to become a celebrated star. His film 'Maharaja' was a huge box office success in China, marking a turning point in his career.
26
Image Credit : x/SathyaJyothi
Nithya Menen in Thalaivan Thalaivii
After a few less successful films, Nithya Menen returns with a powerful performance in this family drama.
36
Image Credit : x/SathyaJyothi
Vijay Sethupathi's Realistic Portrayal
The film portrays the daily struggles of hotel workers, with Vijay Sethupathi delivering a realistic performance.
46
Image Credit : x/SathyaJyothi
Thalaivan Thalaivii 2-Day Collection
The film, directed by Pandiraj and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, collected Rs 4.50 crore on its first day and Rs 6.75 crore on its second day, totaling Rs 11.25 crore.
56
Image Credit : x/SathyaJyothi
The Team Behind Thalaivan Thalaivii
The film features a talented cast and crew, including Kali Venkat, RK Suresh, Saravanan, Deepa Shankar, and music by Santhosh Narayanan.
66
Image Credit : X/thinkmusicindia
Thalaivan Thalaivii Release and Collection
The film has received positive reviews and saw increased collections on its second day, a holiday, earning Rs 6.75 crore. The total 2-day collection stands at Rs 11.25 crore.
