Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon’s Tamil romantic action comedy ‘Thalaivan Thalaivi’ is doing well at the box office, receiving strong audience response and notable success since its July 25 release.
According to trade reports, ‘Thalaivan Thalaivi’ earned approximately Rs 9.02 crore on its second day, more than doubling the collection of the first day, marking a strong growth at the box office.
Comparing the third-day earnings with the second day, ‘Thalaivan Thalaivi’ achieved a 24.41 percent growth. On the second day, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore, showing a steady increase and strong performance at the box office over the weekend.
After the third-day days, ‘Thalaivan Thalaivi’ has collected Rs 20.77 crores in India. It is estimated that the total could reach around Rs 25 crores by Monday, reflecting the film’s growing popularity and strong box office momentum.
The craze of 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' in the South remains the same as that of Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda starrer 'Saiyaara' in the Hindi belt. It is expected that 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' will recover its budget at the box office in the first week itself and make profits for the producers, and will make a place among the most successful films of Vijay Sethupathi.
‘Thalaivan Thalaivi,’ starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon, holds a 6.5/10 rating on IMDb. Despite this, its popularity continues to grow. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Yogi Babu, Roshni Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Kaali Venkat.