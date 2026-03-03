- Home
- Entertainment
- Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception: Date, Venue and Guest List Revealed
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception: Date, Venue and Guest List Revealed
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad after their dreamy Udaipur wedding. With top stars and politicians expected, the event promises to be a glittering, high-profile celebration.
A Grand Wedding in Udaipur
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26 in a beautiful two-day ceremony held in Udaipur. The intimate yet grand celebration was attended by close family members and friends. Ever since the wedding pictures surfaced, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about their upcoming reception.
Reception Date and Venue
The couple’s much-awaited wedding reception is scheduled for March 4. The grand event will take place at the luxurious Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. Preparations are reportedly in full swing, with arrangements being made for a star-studded evening filled with glamour and celebration.
Star-Studded Guest List
According to reports, several top South Indian stars including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth are expected to attend. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ananya Panday will also grace the occasion. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other political leaders are likely to be present, making it a high-profile affair.
Also Read: Allu Sirish’s Pre-Wedding Reception Turns Into a Star-Studded Affair – See Who Attended [PHOTOS]
High-Level Security Arrangements
Reports suggest that tight security measures have been put in place for the reception. Only guests carrying official invitation cards will be allowed entry into the venue. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth arrangements and maintain privacy during the grand celebration.
A Short Break Before Next Film
After the reception, Vijay and Rashmika plan to take a month-long break from their professional commitments to spend quality time together. The couple will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Ranabali, which is scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.
Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Net Worth: A Look at the Actress’ Wealth, Income, Assets and More
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.