Shraddha Kapoor Net Worth: A Look at the Actress’ Wealth, Income, Assets and More
Shraddha Kapoor has carved a successful career in Bollywood with blockbuster films and smart brand choices. As she turns 39, here’s a closer look at her impressive net worth, income sources, luxury assets, and lavish lifestyle.
Born Into Bollywood Royalty
Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, in Mumbai, into a prominent film family. She is the daughter of iconic Bollywood villain Shakti Kapoor. Growing up around cinema, Shraddha was naturally drawn to acting and stepped into the industry with dreams of creating her own identity.
A Career That Took Off
Shraddha began her acting journey in 2010 and steadily climbed the ladder of success. Over the years, she has delivered several blockbuster hits. Impressively, one of her 2024 releases emerged as the year’s highest-grossing film, further cementing her position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and loved actresses.
Wealth and Earnings
Despite appearing in just one or two films annually, Shraddha Kapoor enjoys massive financial success. According to media reports, her net worth stands at approximately ₹130 crore. She reportedly charges ₹10–15 crore per film and earns significantly through brand endorsements, advertisements, dubbing projects, and entrepreneurial ventures.
Business and Luxury Lifestyle
Beyond films, Shraddha co-owns her fashion label, Label Imara, contributing notably to her income. She also enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and owns premium cars, including BMW 7 Series, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz ML 250 CDI, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Toyota Fortuner.
Memorable Filmography
Shraddha has delivered several memorable performances in hit films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Stree 2, proving her versatility across genres.
