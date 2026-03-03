Shraddha began her acting journey in 2010 and steadily climbed the ladder of success. Over the years, she has delivered several blockbuster hits. Impressively, one of her 2024 releases emerged as the year’s highest-grossing film, further cementing her position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and loved actresses.

