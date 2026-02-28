Makers of 'Ranabaali' released a romantic song, 'O Mere Saajan', featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The track highlights their chemistry in the upcoming pan-India historical drama, set to release on September 11, 2026.

New Romantic Track 'O Mere Saajan' Released

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Ranabaali' have shared a special romantic track from their upcoming film - perfectly timed as the lead stars step into a new beginning after marriage. Titled 'O Mere Saajan', the song beautifully showcases Vijay as Ranabaali and Rashmika as Jayamma, highlighting their captivating chemistry in the grand historical drama.

Their regal looks, tender exchanges, and wedding moments have added to the excitement for the film. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVSklK4kiel/

Song Credits and Makers' Note

Composed by Ajay-Atul, with lyrics penned by Kshitij Patwardhan, 'O Mere Saajan' has been sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. Sharing the music video, the makers wrote, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise." https://youtu.be/r5ZP4x0-lPk?si=oE2lredkzhfMcrMN

About the Pan-India Spectacle 'Ranabaali'

Mythri Movie Makers also dropped the thunderous first glimpse of the film, revealing Vijay and Rashmika's first looks from 'Ranabaali', which marks the actors' onscreen reunion after seven years. They were last seen together in 2019's 'Dear Comrade'.

"Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali draws inspiration from real incidents that occurred between 1854 and 1878 and is being mounted as a grand pan-India spectacle. With striking visuals, emotionally driven storytelling, and a stirring background score, the film aims to deliver an epic tale of rebellion, justice, and revenge. Rashmika Mandanna, lovingly called "Jayamma," takes on the female lead, adding emotional depth to the sweeping historical drama," the makers said, as per a press release.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, 'Ranabaali also stars a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. (ANI)