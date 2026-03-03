- Home
Allu Sirish and Nayanika are all set to tie the knot on March 6, with celebrations unfolding in grand style. Their pre-wedding reception was a star-studded affair filled with glittering guests and joyous moments.
Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Bash
The wedding celebrations of Allu Sirish and Nayanika are now in full swing. The grand pre-wedding event brought together family members, close friends, and prominent film industry personalities, all gathering to shower their blessings and celebrate the couple’s joyous new beginning together.
A Grand Evening to Remember
Allu Sirish and Nayanika hosted a lavish pre-wedding reception on Monday evening, March 2. The venue dazzled with stunning décor and beautiful lighting, blending traditional charm with modern elegance. A massive turnout of guests made the celebration even more special and unforgettable.
Glamour Meets Power
Top celebrities from both the film and political worlds graced the reception of Allu Sirish and Nayanika. Popular heroes, renowned directors, and leading heroines arrived to wish Sirish, turning the evening into a dazzling, star-studded spectacle with every grand new entry.
The Perfect Elder Brother
Allu Arjun personally oversaw all the arrangements for his brother Allu Sirish’s grand reception. He was seen warmly welcoming every guest with a smile, effortlessly acing his role as the caring and responsible elder brother throughout the glittering celebration.
Sneha Reddy Steals the Spotlight
Sneha Reddy, wife of Allu Arjun, turned out to be a special highlight of the evening. Dressed in a stunning traditional outfit, she grabbed everyone’s attention and was seen warmly mingling with guests, adding charm and elegance to the grand celebration.
Ram Charan’s Devotional Presence
Ram Charan attended the grand reception wearing the sacred Ayyappa mala to personally bless the bride and groom. His presence made the celebration even more special, and his simple yet devotional look caught everyone’s attention at the star-studded event.
Celebrities Add Spark to the Night
Comedy legend Brahmanandam attended the reception and shared cheerful moments with the couple. Stars like Nagarjuna, Suresh Babu, ‘Natural Star’ Nani, and Sai Dharam Tej also lit up the evening, showering their blessings on Sirish and Nayanika.
A Cheerful Reunion Moment
It was a special sight at the party as Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Aravind were spotted sharing a fun chat and a hearty laugh. Their warm and cheerful interaction added extra liveliness to the atmosphere, delighting guests at the grand celebration.
A night to remember for Tollywood
Director Buchi Babu Sana joins in
Hero Sree Vishnu in a simple look
Comedian Ali brings the laughs
Anchor Suma Kanakala blesses the couple
