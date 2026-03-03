- Home
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Gift to Fans? Scholarships for Students in Achampet
To do post-wedding pujas and pay a visit to his new residence, Rashmika and Vijay travelled to Thummanpet, his hometown in Telangana. They promised to fund the education of 44 government schools' Class 9 and 10 pupils by offering scholarships.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Turn Philanthropists
Following their recent marriage, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda established a scholarship program for youngsters in Thummanpet, Telangana. During their visit to Vijay's hometown in the Nagarkurnool district's Achampet division, the pair expressed their dedication to advancing education for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The local community, who came to see the announcement and commemorate the event, embraced their gesture.
Students in Classes 9 and 10 at 44 local government schools will receive the scholarships, which are made possible by the Deverakonda Charitable Trust. The main goal is to support youngsters who are struggling financially and motivate them to keep going to school, particularly as they get ready for important exams.
Vijay explained the details of the scholarship program while speaking directly to the villagers in Telugu at the announcement. Community members and his own family, particularly his mother Madhavi, who was clearly touched by the gesture, applauded and expressed gratitude for the support.
Anand Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna supported Vijay by standing next to him at the occasion. The villagers' passionate response demonstrated their pride and the family's resolve to ensure the children's well-being.
Rashmika-Vijay performed Sathyanarayan Vratam puja in their new house in their hometown as part of the family rituals during their trip to Thummanpet. Vijay Deverakonda promised to visit the hamlet frequently and endeavour to improve it with his family.
In front of their close friends and family, Rasjhmika and Vijay were married on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur. On March 4, the couple will give a reception in Hyderabad for political leaders and industrial colleagues. They emphasise that the event would be invitation-only and ask for privacy for their family.
Soon, Vijay and Rashmika will co-star in the September release of the movie Ranabaali. Following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, this is their third appearance.
