Students in Classes 9 and 10 at 44 local government schools will receive the scholarships, which are made possible by the Deverakonda Charitable Trust. The main goal is to support youngsters who are struggling financially and motivate them to keep going to school, particularly as they get ready for important exams.

Vijay explained the details of the scholarship program while speaking directly to the villagers in Telugu at the announcement. Community members and his own family, particularly his mother Madhavi, who was clearly touched by the gesture, applauded and expressed gratitude for the support.