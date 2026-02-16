Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Card LEAKS, Fans Excited Over Details
Fans are buzzing over a recently surfaced wedding card reportedly linked to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The card has sparked curiosity online, with enthusiasts excitedly discussing possible dates, venues, and celebrations.
Rashmika-Vijay Marriage Rumours Heat Up
There has been ongoing speculation about the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Fans have long been curious about when the couple might tie the knot. Despite the buzz, neither actor has officially confirmed any wedding plans, keeping fans eagerly waiting for news from the stars themselves.
Wedding Card Sparks Excitement
Recently, a wedding card allegedly linked to the couple surfaced online. The card revealed crucial details, including the final wedding date and the location of the wedding reception. The release of this card has ignited excitement among fans, who are thrilled at the possibility of seeing their favourite stars as bride and groom.
Fans Eager for Official Confirmation
The leaked card has intensified fan discussions on social media, with everyone eagerly speculating about the wedding arrangements and celebrations. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Rashmika or Vijay, fans remain hopeful, waiting for a formal announcement that will finally reveal the details of this much-anticipated celebrity wedding.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.