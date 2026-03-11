Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur married in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence. The intimate event saw a host of celebrity guests from Bollywood and cricket, including Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Neha Dhupia, and Malaika Arora.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur chose to keep their wedding ceremony private at their Bandra residence. The intimate celebrations were made even more special by the presence of close friends and family. Many guests also included personalities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities. Kritika and Gaurav have yet to make their first appearance for the media as a married couple, but their guests made sure the paparazzi, who had been waiting outside the venue since Wednesday afternoon, didn't leave empty-handed. They happily posed for the shutterbugs before entering the venue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Star-Studded Guest List

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the wedding with his wife, Hazel Keech, and their children, all dressed in traditional attire. Yuvraj and former pacer Ashish Nehra arrived at the same time. Seeing Yuvraj's children, Nehra was visibly thrilled. He picked up Yuvraj's son in his arms and cuddled him warmly. Veteran batter Virender Sehwag also marked his presence. He was seen dressed in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Couples Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, too, attended the wedding ceremony of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.

About the Newlyweds

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who have been keeping their personal lives away from the limelight, recently shared pictures of themselves on vacations, on breakfast dates, and more. In December 2025, Kritika offered a glimpse into their breakfast date, showing them adorably posing for the camera.

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. (ANI)