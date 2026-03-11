Ravi Kishan was all praise for his 'Maamla Legal Hai' co-stars, crediting their professionalism and support for his impromptu dialogues. The courtroom comedy series, starring Kishan as a judge, is set to return for its second season on April 3.

Ravi Kishan Praises Co-Stars' Professionalism

Ravi Kishan was all praise for his co-stars of comedy series 'Maamla Legal Hai', crediting them for being professional and helpful towards him on sets during the shoot. 'Maamla Legal Hai' is set to return with it's new season on Netlfix on April 3. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series stars Ravi Kishan in the lead role who plays the character of a judge at the Patparganj court. The second instalment comes after two years from the release of the first instalment. While addressing the media attrailer launch, Ravi Kishan reflected on the camaraderie between his co-stars during the shoot of the series. He praised his co-stars for keeping up with his "impromtu dialogues" as he admits of delivering different performances in the series of takes.

"In two years, I missed their company. They are so nice. We have no ego issues. They are such great artists on the set. Their timing. My minuses, impromptu lines. How they receive it because even I don't know what I will do in the next shot. So, they all are in a ready position that's what I really love about them. After one take, my second take is totally opposite because I forget. I have a habit of forgetting. What I did in the first take. So, they take care of me a lot," said Ravi Kishan

Shedding Light on Lawyers' Lives

The series sheds light on the struggles of lawyers in India which includes claiming their seat in the court to promotion in the competitive world of law. "The series is about the world of lawyers. The world of civil court. This world must be so big. Their humour, their humanity. Their emotions, their family. What is the life of a lawyer? Often we just we knew them through cinema. Date by date. We used to think that lawyers will come wearing a black coat. Their life, their struggles. Getting a chair. Getting a table in civil court. It's a big struggle. And it's a big world. Lawyers are in everyone's life," said Ravi Kishan.

About Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Starring Ravi Kishan in the lead role, the courtroom comedy series features the cast of Naila Grewal, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Kusha Kapila and others in the lead roles. The second instalment boasts news court cases which will be headed by Ravi Kishan who becomes the new judge of the Patparganj court. The trailer offers audiences a sneak peek into the matters to come, promising bigger battles, sharper wit, and even more delightful unpredictability. Kusha Kapila is the new addition in the series, expected to add to more chaos in the ever-competitive enviroment in the Patparganj court. (ANI)