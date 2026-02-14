- Home
- Entertainment
- SHOCKING! Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reject Rs 60 Crore Netflix Deal; Read Details
SHOCKING! Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reject Rs 60 Crore Netflix Deal; Read Details
Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are in the headlines for their wedding news. Reports suggest the wedding will be on February 26. Meanwhile, it's claimed that Vijay-Rashmika have turned down a multi-crore offer from Netflix for wedding coverage.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Buzz
Talk about Rashmika and Vijay's relationship has been around for a while. Reports claim they got engaged in Oct 2025 and may wed on Feb 26, but no official word has been given.
Netflix's 60 Crore Offer for Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding
Telugu media claimed Netflix offered ₹60 crore for exclusive streaming rights to their wedding. It would've been a grand OTT event, but the couple reportedly rejected it for privacy.
Why Vijay-Rashmika Rejected Netflix's Offer
Reports also suggest the couple is cautious due to past legal issues with celebrity wedding footage. That's why they want to keep their wedding low-key and private. They chose privacy over the OTT deal.
When Rashmika Mandanna Cleverly Dodged the Wedding Question
At Mumbai airport, paparazzi asked Rashmika, 'Aren't you inviting us?' She replied, 'For what?' When they hinted at the wedding, she dodged it, saying, 'The movie is releasing...'
Nayanthara Had Sold Her Wedding Film Rights
The celebrity wedding on OTT trend isn't new. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sold their wedding film rights to Netflix for ₹25 crore, so similar news about Rashmika-Vijay is expected.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.