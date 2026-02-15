- Home
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Update: Who got the FIRST card? How true is it? Read On
Even though Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda haven't officially announced it, it seems the wedding preparations have begun. It's said that Vijay Deverakonda has also started distributing wedding invitations.
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding news..
Viral rumors suggest Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will marry on Feb 26. Their engagement was reportedly last year, but kept private. The wedding buzz grows.
Vijay Deverakonda meets Revanth Reddy
Tollywood's 'Rowdy' hero Vijay Deverakonda met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. Photos are now viral, sparking speculation. It's rumored Vijay invited the CM to his wedding.
Vijay Deverakonda starts wedding invitations?
Social media says their wedding is on the 26th at Udaipur Palace. It's said Vijay asked CM Revanth Reddy to attend, starting his invitations with the CM. Is it true?
Fans eager for official announcement
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been a couple for years. Reports say they'll marry soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement on the matter.
