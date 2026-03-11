Actor Tisca Chopra's mother, Pammi Arora, passed away on March 7. Tisca shared an emotional post, remembering her mother's 'Mitti Pao' (move on) philosophy, her career as a beloved teacher, and her unbreakable spirit against adversity.

Remembering Pammi Arora's 'Mitti Pao' Philosophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial) Recalling her mom's two-word philosophy "Mitti Pao", Tisca shared, "On the 7th of March, we said goodbye to my mother, Pammi Arora. Those who knew her loved her, instantly, completely. And the reason was very simple, she was so very light of being. Seriousness never stood much of a chance in her company. If a problem appeared, she had a two-word philosophy ready: 'Mitti pao.' Throw some earth over it. Move on. Life was too lively to sit around nursing grievances. Mum had a smile that resembled the moon peeping through clouds. Nothing lingered too long in her mind, it was always jest over judgement. And kindness over everything else."

"From her I learnt one of the most useful life lessons anyone ever gave me: You already have a 'no' in your pocket. Now go out and get a 'yes'. It was classic Pammi Arora, practical optimism with a twinkle in the eye. She also gave me something else that shaped my entire life: the artistic gene. The instinct to perform, to tell stories, to lean toward colour and expression rather than grey routine. That, and a zest for living that I hope, with all my heart, will travel onward to Tara."

A Legacy of Gentleness and Resilience

Tisca said she was "lucky to grow up in the warmth of her gentleness, and equally lucky to inherit a little of that stubborn streak that simply refuses to give up on life."

"To the outside world she was 'Arora Ma'am.' To generations of children she was the teacher who was somehow almost as childlike as them. She made school feel lighter, softer and more like home. Many of them later returned as parents themselves, proudly bringing their own children to the same teacher who had once loved them. A very rare legacy. At home she was gentle yet stubborn when it mattered. Cancer and broken hip came, and she refused to bow. Even in the ICU, her Punjabi shoulders bobbed up and down to the beats of a song. She had a charm that made you forget how much she was carrying. I was lucky to grow up in the warmth of her gentleness, and equally lucky to inherit a little of that stubborn streak that simply refuses to give up on life," she wrote.

'We Will Carry Her Spirit Forward'

"Pammi Arora was a rare and beautiful woman. And if there is one thing she would probably say about all this solemnity, it is this: 'Bas, ab mitti pao.' So we will smile through the tears. We will remember the laughter. And we will carry her spirit forward. Because the truth is simple.Those who knew her loved her. And those who loved her will never quite lose her..," Tisca concluded.

Condolences from Fans and Industry

Tisca's post garnered condolence messages from fans and members of the film industry.

"My deepest condolences Tisc!," actor Lara Dutta commented.

"Sending Prayers, Strength and Love to you," a fan wrote.

Tisca also shared several pictures with her mom. (ANI)