The trailer for the highly awaited 'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2 has been released. Ravi Kishan returns as V.D. Tyagi, now the judge of Patparganj court, with Kusha Kapila joining the cast. The series will stream on Netflix from April 3.

'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2 Trailer Released

The makers of 'Maamla Legal Hai' have finally released the trailer of it's highly awaited second instalment on Wednesday. Starring Ravi Kishan in the lead role, the courtroom comedy series features the cast of Naila Grewal, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Kusha Kapila and others in the lead roles.

The second instalment boasts news court cases which will be headed by Ravi Kishan who becomes the new judge of the Patparganj court. The trailer offers audiences a sneak peek into the matters to come, promising bigger battles, sharper wit, and even more delightful unpredictability.

Kusha Kapila is the new addition in the series, expected to add to more chaos in the ever-competitive enviroment in the Patparganj court.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Ravi Kishan on Returning as V.D. Tyagi

Actor Ravi Kishan, who steps back into the role of V.D. Tyagi expressed his gratitude to the audience for the success of the first season. "Coming back as VD Tyagi in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 feels like coming home to a very crazy, very lovable courtroom. The response to the first season was overwhelming, and as actors, we dream of roles that stay with people, and Tyagi has become that for me. With Season 2 of Maamla Legal Hai, the humour is richer and the relationships are deeper. The audiences will find more honesty, warmth and emotion in the chaos and comedy of this world. This is one of the best collaborations between Posham Pa Pictures and Netflix, and I hope that viewers will see a bit of their own everyday battles and quiet victories reflected in this new chapter," said Ravi Kishan as quoted in a press release shared by Netflix.

Production and Release Details

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena, with Rahul Pandey returning to direct the new season. The world and characters are created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, with the new season written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey, led by Kunal.

'Maamla Legal Hai' Season two is set to stream from April 3 on Netflix. (ANI)