- Home
- Entertainment
- (WATCH) Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together As Mr & Mrs at Udaipur Airport— Fans Can’t Keep Calm
(WATCH) Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together As Mr & Mrs at Udaipur Airport— Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their public debuts as a married pair. On Friday, they were photographed greeting and kissing the paparazzi stationed at Udaipur Airport.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together At Airport
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple at Udaipur International Airport on Friday, and it was nothing short of wonderful. Radiating a post-wedding glow, the two were welcomed by waiting photographers who were as pleased as the newlyweds.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together At Airport
Rashmika, clad in a bright red churidar outfit, could not contain her pleasure as she waved happily and blew flying kisses at the paparazzi. She grinned cheerfully, holding Vijay close and stopping to greet the photographers before entering the airport.
#WATCH | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrive at Udaipur airport, greet their fans pic.twitter.com/ZRJAFVUrYz
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together At Airport
Vijay matched the moment's modest elegance by wearing a satin powder-blue kurta-pyjama pair with sunglasses and smiling warmly as he greeted the cameras.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together At Airport
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's fantasy wedding in Udaipur was finally revealed yesterday evening. The pair married on Thursday at the opulent ITC Mementos in a modest ceremony following Telugu and Kodava customs.
For their wedding day, both chose royal traditional costumes made by ace couturier Anamika Khanna, which added a sense of understated elegance to the festivities.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together At Airport
The wedding in Udaipur was intimate and extremely personal, with only close family members and trusted friends from both sides in attendance. The celebration was a special occasion for the Deverakonda and Mandanna families, who gathered together to celebrate the couple's union in an atmosphere of love and excitement.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together At Airport
Those who attended described the ceremony as calm and sincere, with the emphasis squarely on Rashmika and Vijay and the start of their new chapter together. Prior to their marriage, the two stars had been in a relationship for over eight years.
Also Read: (PHOTOS) Rashmika-Vijay to Keerthy-Antony: 7 South Indian Star Weddings with Stunning Traditional Attire
Following the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds plan to have a large celebration in Hyderabad on March 4, which is scheduled to be attended by numerous well-known film industry figures.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.