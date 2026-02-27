- Home
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The couple shared their wedding photos online, and boy, have they broken the internet and some major records!
Huge likes for Rashmika-Vijay's wedding photos
Fans were waiting for the photos
Just like many other star couples, Rashmika and Vijay kept their wedding super private. Their fans were really excited about the wedding and were eagerly waiting for the photos to drop. Also Read: (PHOTOS) Rashmika-Vijay to Keerthy-Antony: 7 South Indian Star Weddings with Stunning Traditional Attire
The couple posted their wedding photos at the same time
Finally, on the evening of February 26, Rashmika and Vijay dropped their first post together on social media after the wedding. They shared their beautiful wedding pictures at the same time, driving their fans on the internet completely crazy.
The Virosh couple shattered many records
Rashmika and Vijay's wedding photos went viral on social media just minutes after they were uploaded. The pictures got millions of likes and comments in no time. Within 24 hours, the newlywed 'Virosh' couple left star pairs like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma behind.
Wife surpasses husband
8 years ago, there was a similar craze for Virat and Anushka
Eight years ago, fans had the same kind of craze for Anushka and Virat's wedding. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in 2017. When they shared their first wedding photos, the post received 3.4 million likes.
The Virosh couple is trending
After them, in 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a simple wedding. The photos Alia shared on her Instagram account got about 12 million likes. Similarly, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pictures in 2023 received around 15 million likes. But Vijay and Rashmika have surpassed them all and are currently trending everywhere online. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception Update: Date, Venue and Guest List Details
