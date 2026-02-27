Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on June 13, 2026, at a luxury seaside venue in Rhode Island, promising a high-profile ceremony filled with symbolism and celebrity guests

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL standout Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle in the summer of 2026. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the couple has chosen June 13, 2026, as their wedding date.

The ceremony is expected to take place at Ocean House, an exclusive seaside property in Rhode Island renowned for its sweeping Atlantic views and luxurious privacy. The venue, frequently associated with elite gatherings, is likely to host what could become one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of 2026.

Reports suggest that the selected date holds sentimental value for Swift. The singer has long regarded the number 13 as her lucky charm, often associating it with important milestones in her career and personal life, including her December 13 birthday. Preparations for the ceremony are reportedly in progress, and necessary legal formalities are expected to be completed soon.

Another report by Page Six indicated that Swift managed to secure the highly sought-after venue despite heavy demand. Following the circulation of the wedding date, hospitality businesses in the surrounding area have reportedly seen a rise in hotel bookings and room rates.

The wedding is anticipated to combine elegance with personal elements. Rapper Flavor Flav has publicly expressed his willingness to officiate the ceremony, adding a surprising dimension to the celebrations. Among the rumored invitees are Swift’s close friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as British television personality Graham Norton. Several prominent figures from the entertainment and sports industries are also expected to attend.

Swift and Kelce, who confirmed their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years of dating, have kept much of their relationship private. Reports indicate that the proposal took place in a backyard setting, reflecting a more intimate side of the couple’s otherwise public lives.

If the reports prove accurate, their June 13 wedding will represent a significant chapter in their relationship, blending romance, symbolism, and star power against a scenic New England backdrop.