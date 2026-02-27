5 Reasons Why Rashmika Mandanna’s Bridal Saree Stole the Spotlight (PHOTOS)
Rashmika Mandanna stepped into a new chapter as she married Vijay Deverakonda in an intimate Udaipur ceremony. Her bridal look beautifully blended tradition, heritage, and personal charm. Here are five reasons it stood out
A Timeless Saree by Anamika Khanna
For her big day, Rashmika chose a traditional saree designed by celebrated couturier Anamika Khanna. The ensemble reflected classic South Indian bridal aesthetics while maintaining a refined, contemporary grace. The designer’s signature craftsmanship ensured that the look felt regal without being overpowering.
The Symbolic Saffron Silk with Red Zari Border
The bride wore a rich saffron silk saree accented with a bold red border. The wide border was detailed with intricate zari work, giving the outfit a royal finish. Saffron symbolizes purity and auspicious beginnings in Indian weddings, making it a meaningful and elegant choice for the ceremony.
Grand Temple Jewellery for a Royal Touch
Rashmika elevated her bridal appearance with traditional temple jewellery. She adorned a gold maang tikka-style headpiece, a choker, layered necklaces, and a long gold pearl haar. The heavy gold pieces complemented the silk saree beautifully, giving her the aura of a classic South Indian bride rooted in heritage.
A Heavily Embroidered Statement Blouse
The blouse added a glamorous dimension to the traditional saree. Featuring vertical golden thread work and delicate sequin star detailing, the design balanced richness with sophistication. Its half sleeves and sweetheart neckline enhanced the overall silhouette, making the ensemble both graceful and modern.
The Protective Black Mark Tradition
Adding a personal and cultural touch, Rashmika wore a small black mark on her cheek to ward off the evil eye. This custom is widely followed in South Indian weddings and reflects the belief in protecting the bride from negative energies. It was a subtle yet meaningful detail that completed her look.
