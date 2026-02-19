The leaked invitation card says that they are getting married as a private event on the 26th of this month and that there is a reception on March 4, and that they should attend it. This reception is being held in Hyderabad itself. Film and political celebrities are being invited to this. In this sequence, along with the leak of this invitation card, some miscreants have also leaked the details of the wedding and reception. They are also revealing information and phone numbers related to the event and making it viral. This has become a big headache for them.