Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has issued a stark warning to Liam Rosenior, suggesting the Englishman may not remain in charge at Stamford Bridge for long despite his encouraging start. Petit believes Chelsea’s lack of consistency and constant changes in personnel could undermine Rosenior’s tenure.

Speaking to Ignition Casino, Petit questioned whether Rosenior could ever win the Premier League title with Chelsea. He argued that the club’s habit of changing players every year prevents stability, which is essential for success. Petit pointed to Liverpool and Manchester City as examples of clubs that stuck with their vision and reaped rewards.

Sack fears despite early progress

Petit went further, stating that Rosenior could be dismissed within ten months if results falter. He noted that clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have repeatedly changed managers and players, yet still expect to challenge for titles. According to Petit, Rosenior could face the sack after just three or four poor results in succession.

Chelsea appointed Rosenior in January after parting ways with Enzo Maresca. Since taking charge, Rosenior has lost only two of his nine matches in all competitions, both against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinal. Chelsea were beaten 4‑2 on aggregate but have otherwise impressed under their new manager.

In the Premier League, Rosenior’s side have dropped points just once, drawing 2‑2 with Leeds United after leading 2‑0. The Blues currently sit fifth in the table and remain unbeaten against mid‑table opposition. However, they are yet to face a top side in the league under Rosenior’s leadership.

Petit acknowledged Rosenior’s positive start but insisted Chelsea’s board would not hesitate to act if results dip. He emphasised that consistency and patience are vital, warning that the club’s culture of quick changes could derail any long‑term project.