Kristen Bell joins the cast of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' as the voice of Amy Rose. The news was shared by Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic. Bell is known for voicing Anna in 'Frozen' and joins a cast that includes Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey.

Kristen Bell Cast as Amy Rose

Actress Kristen Bell will join the voice cast of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' as Amy Rose the pink creature with a major crush on the titular blue speedster.

Ben Schwartz, who provides the voice of Sonic in the live action film, shared the new casting announcement on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, welcoming Kristen Bell onboard. "WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible kristen annie bell to the sonic movie family!!!" wrote Ben Schwartz. Along with the caption, the actor also shared an adorable photo of them holding the toy version of their Super Sonic characters. https://www.instagram.com/p/DU6JVK4lBLA/?

Bell's Voice Acting Prowess

Bell is prolific in the voice acting arena, as seen in Disney's wildly popular 'Frozen' franchise. She also voiced a sloth in Disney's 'Zootopia 2' and narrated the hit CW television show 'Gossip Girl,' reported Variety.

Returning Cast and Production Details

Bell, who broke out in the 2004 teen drama 'Veronica Mars,' stars in the Netflix series 'Nobody Wants This.' Plot details for the fourth film of the Super Sonic franchise are currently under wraps.

In prior 'Sonic' entries, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey voiced the speed demon's anthropomorphic pals Knuckles and Tails, and Keanu Reeves is behind the mysterious Shadow.

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has portrayed the hedgehog's main antagonist, Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play Sonic's adopted parental figures.

Jeff Fowler has directed all three 'Sonic' films, which have collectively grossed 1 billion USD at the global box office, according to Variety. He's returning for the fourth installment, set for theatrical release in March 2027, reported Variety.