From early stardom to superstardom, Salman Khan’s love life has always intrigued fans, with rumours, friendships, and speculated relationships often making headlines and keeping audiences curious across decades
Sangeeta Bijlani
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani had a long, serious affair. They planned to marry, and cards were sent out, but it was canceled after she caught him with another woman.
Aishwarya Rai
Salman and Aishwarya fell in love on the set of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.' Their 3-year relationship ended with her accusing him of physical assault.
Sneha Ullal
After his breakup with Aishwarya, Salman launched her lookalike, Sneha Ullal, in the film 'Lucky.' Rumors of an affair spread, but the relationship didn't last.
Somy Ali
Somy Ali came to Mumbai to marry Salman. They had an affair, but she later accused him of physical assault, and they eventually broke up.
Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif worked together in many films, sparking affair rumors. The relationship was short-lived, and she later married Vicky Kaushal.
Zareen Khan
Salman Khan launched Zareen Khan in the film 'Veer.' Rumors of an affair between them were widespread, but the relationship never went anywhere.
Iulia Vantur
There was talk of Salman Khan's affair with his foreign girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. However, this relationship also didn't last very long.
