Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Mahima Chaudhry diagnosed with breast cancer; actress shares her recovery journey

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Mahima Chaudhry narrated her complete journey of discovering she had Breast Cancer, fighting it, and emerging as a warrior in a video posted by Anupam Kher.

    On Instagram, actor Anupam Kher posted a video of himself with Mahima Chaudhry. In the video's comments section, he mentioned that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer. Anupam referred to Mahima as a "hero" and stated that she wanted him to inform her fans of the news.
     

    Mahima Chaudhry was a well-known actress during her time. She has already delivered multiple hit films and blazed a path directly into the hearts of the public. Mahima Chaudhry discusses her battle with breast cancer and how she overcame it. (Video)
     

    Mahima Chaudhry appears to be as beautiful as ever in the video posted by Anupam Kher. She is seen sitting and talking about her entire Breast Cancer struggle, from when Anupam called her for a part in his film to when she recovered. Mahima is also seen in the film getting tearful as she recounts her battle with Breast Cancer. In the video, the Pardes actress also discussed losing her hair and preferring to wear a wig.
     

    Sharing this video, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.” 

    Many people expressed their support for Mahima's decision to speak honestly about her battle with breast cancer. Fans of the Pardes actress praised Anupam's bravery as soon as she released the video.
     

    Mahima's bravery was praised by Genelia D'Souza and Nafisa Ali Sodhi as well. "More power to you @mahimachaudhry1 Sir, you are always fantastic and someone to lean on," Genelia wrote.

    Mahima married Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and divorced him in 2013. Ariana, their daughter, was born to them as a couple. Also Read: Nayanthara's bridal look leaked: Actress' wedding ceremony pictures out? Netizens wonder

    Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Dhadkan, Lajja, Baghban, Zameer: The Fire Within, Om Jai Jagadish, and Dil Hai Tumhaara are only a few of Mahima Chaudhary's films. Her most recent cinematic appearance was in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate. Also Read: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat break-up: Here are 7 shocking splits of TV stars

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara bridal look leaked: Actress' wedding ceremony pictures out? Netizens wonder RBA

    Nayanthara's bridal look leaked: Actress' wedding ceremony pictures out? Netizens wonder

    Sonam Kapoor begins third trimester, flaunts baby bump in her latest Instagram post RBA

    Sonam Kapoor begins third trimester; actress flaunts baby bump in her latest Instagram post

    Why Nayanthara's bestie Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not attend actress' grand wedding RBA

    Here's why Nayanthara's bestie Samantha Ruth Prabhu won't attend actress' grand wedding

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Delhi Police snt

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Delhi Police

    May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault' snt

    May 29 black day for Sidhu Moose Wala's family; father asks 'what was my son's fault'

    Recent Stories

    Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid here is all about it gcw

    Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid; here's all about it

    IPL indian premier league: Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?-ayh

    IPL: Will number of matches increase for 2023-27 cycle?

    Did Nayanthara change her religion from 'Christianity to Hinduism' to marry Prabhu Deva? Read on RBA

    Did Nayanthara change her religion from 'Christianity to Hinduism' to marry Prabhu Deva? Read on

    QS World University Ranking IIT Delhi rises by 11 places JNU Delhi University slip gcw

    QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

    Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark - adt

    Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon