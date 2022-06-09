Video: Mahima Chaudhry diagnosed with breast cancer; actress shares her recovery journey

Mahima Chaudhry narrated her complete journey of discovering she had Breast Cancer, fighting it, and emerging as a warrior in a video posted by Anupam Kher.

On Instagram, actor Anupam Kher posted a video of himself with Mahima Chaudhry. In the video's comments section, he mentioned that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer. Anupam referred to Mahima as a "hero" and stated that she wanted him to inform her fans of the news.



Mahima Chaudhry was a well-known actress during her time. She has already delivered multiple hit films and blazed a path directly into the hearts of the public. Mahima Chaudhry discusses her battle with breast cancer and how she overcame it. (Video)



Mahima Chaudhry appears to be as beautiful as ever in the video posted by Anupam Kher. She is seen sitting and talking about her entire Breast Cancer struggle, from when Anupam called her for a part in his film to when she recovered. Mahima is also seen in the film getting tearful as she recounts her battle with Breast Cancer. In the video, the Pardes actress also discussed losing her hair and preferring to wear a wig.



Sharing this video, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.”

Many people expressed their support for Mahima's decision to speak honestly about her battle with breast cancer. Fans of the Pardes actress praised Anupam's bravery as soon as she released the video.



Mahima's bravery was praised by Genelia D'Souza and Nafisa Ali Sodhi as well. "More power to you @mahimachaudhry1 Sir, you are always fantastic and someone to lean on," Genelia wrote.

Mahima married Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and divorced him in 2013. Ariana, their daughter, was born to them as a couple.