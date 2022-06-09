Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat break-up: Here are 7 shocking splits of TV stars

    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat of Bigg Boss OTT have reportedly dissolved their relationship, leaving all ShaRa fans disappointed. Let's take a peek at some other TV celebrity breakups.
     

    Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met on Bigg Boss OTT and immediately fell in love. They also appeared in Bigg Boss 15. Fans dubbed them ShaRa because they were so popular together. However, according to recent sources, both of them have called it quits. 'Both of them have enormous regard for each other and will continue to be friends,' a source told Filmfare. While ShaRa followers are disappointed by the news, here are some other TV couples that have shocked fans with their sudden splits.
     

    Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were a power couple till their conflicts surfaced. They decided to split up after over six years of being together.

    Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan: The mushiness of Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan, who met on Bigg Boss, made everyone's hearts melt. When they were seen together, they stained the town red with their love. They did, however, have an acrimonious breakup after a period of being together.

    Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra: When Nisha Rawal accused her husband Karan Mehra of domestic assault, everyone was taken aback. A police complaint was also made against the star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
     

    Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood: The breakup of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood remained the most startling news of the week. They were once thought to be the perfect pair, but they have recently broken up. Divya made the announcement via her Instagram account. Their admirers have been devastated by the news of their breakup. Here's a list of TV couples who startled everyone when they announced their split.

    Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali's split was also unexpected. The couple kept the news a secret for a long time. They even have a kid together, but they split up just a few months after she was born. Also Read: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

    Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar: On the show Love School, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar served as mentors. However, their romance was doomed to fail. Despite spending years together, they broke up, leaving everyone disappointed. Also Read: Who is Nayanthara? Know her net worth, salary, property and more

    Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, in addition to Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. With their PDA, they established huge couple goals for everyone. But fate had other plans for them, and they split up. Also Read: Here's why Nayanthara's bestie Samantha Ruth Prabhu won't attend actress' grand wedding

