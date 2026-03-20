Reports suggest that a technical issue caused the sudden halt during the second half of the film. Despite efforts to resolve the problem, the screening could not resume. Eventually, the theatre management had to cancel the show entirely, disappointing fans who had eagerly gathered to watch the highly anticipated sequel on the big screen.

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