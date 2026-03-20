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VIDEO: Dhurandhar 2 Screening Halts Midway in Noida, Furious Fans Create Uproar Inside Theatre
A screening of Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh turned chaotic in Noida after a technical glitch halted the film midway. Angry fans protested inside the theatre, forcing authorities to step in and cancel the show.
Smooth Start Turns Chaotic
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, opened to great excitement and strong reviews. However, a paid preview screening at DLF Mall of India took an unexpected turn when the film’s second half failed to play after interval, leaving audiences confused and frustrated.
Audience Outrage at Theatre
The incident quickly escalated as viewers began shouting and demanding answers. Hundreds of people refused to leave their seats, creating chaos inside the multiplex. Authorities had to step in, and police were called to control the situation. Barricades were set up as the angry crowd protested the disruption during the much-awaited screening.
Technical Glitch Halts Screening
Reports suggest that a technical issue caused the sudden halt during the second half of the film. Despite efforts to resolve the problem, the screening could not resume. Eventually, the theatre management had to cancel the show entirely, disappointing fans who had eagerly gathered to watch the highly anticipated sequel on the big screen.
Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Roars at Theatres, Holds Strong Against Dhurandhar 2
Franchise Success and Strong Box Office
The first film, Dhurandhar, released in 2025, was a massive success, earning over ₹1300 crore and featuring stars like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run, earning over ₹100 crore on day one globally.
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