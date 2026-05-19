Director John Ottman will direct 'Billy & Me,' a biopic on singer Billy Joel's early years. The film focuses on his life before his 'Piano Man' breakthrough, told from the perspective of his first manager, Irwin Mazur. Production starts this fall.

Director John Ottman is set to direct 'Billy & Me', a feature film chronicling the formative years of superstar singer-pianist Billy Joel, reported Variety.

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'Billy & Me' tells the origin story of Joel before fame, before the hits and, significantly, before 'Piano Man,' the 1973 song and album that lofted him to stardom. The film is told through the eyes of Joel's first manager, Irwin Mazur, who discovered the singer in 1966, signed him in 1970 and oversaw his career up to his breakthrough deal with Columbia Records in 1972, according to the outlet.

Production and Key Consultants

Casting is currently underway, with production slated for this fall in Winnipeg, Canada and New York. The film follows the two-part 2025 HBO documentary on the singer, 'And So It Goes.'

According to the outlet, the production has secured Mazur's exclusive life rights, as well as those of Joel's longtime friend, drummer and video director Jon Small, who is also on board as a consultant, co-executive producer and second unit director. Small was Joel's drummer in their early band, the Hassles, as well as Attila, a little-known acid-rock duo comprised of him and Joel that released an album in 1970. That album is deeply incongruous with the singer's other work.

It is also unclear how or whether Elizabeth Weber, Joel's first wife and the subject of 'She's Always a Woman,' 'Just the Way You Are' and many of his other hits, will be portrayed in the film, reported Variety.

Jon Small on the Film's Authenticity

On the film, Small said, "This is the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal of Billy's early life and rise to becoming one of the greatest musical voices of our time. 'Billy & Me' is grounded in truth, shaped with care, and built with the insight of people who genuinely know and love Billy. As someone who was there from the very beginning, I can say this script captures not just the music, but the friendships, struggles, humour, and creative spark that defined those years," as quoted by Variety.

He continued, "Too often, stories about artists get lost in exaggeration or mythmaking. 'Billy & Me' reflects the real history with integrity and respect. I first met Billy when he was 16 years old, and after reading the script, I felt the filmmakers truly understood who he was before the world knew his name," as quoted by Variety.

Director's Vision

On the project, director Ottman said, "I'm really proud of the development work Adam Ripp and I did to shape 'Billy & Me' into both a deeply emotional and fun story. This is the formative years of Billy and his relationship with Irwin Mazur, the man who recognised Billy's amazing talent even before Billy did himself. Sure, the long hair, cigarette smoke and authentic look of the period turns me on as a film-maker, but what truly drew me to the material was the humanity at its core," as quoted by Variety.

Ottman added, "It's funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately very inspiring," as quoted by Variety.

Financing and Distribution

Financing is being assembled by Jay Cohen, former Partner and Head of Film Finance and Distribution at the Gersh Agency, who is also representing domestic distribution. The film's executive music producer is Grammy Award-nominated music executive Mitchell Leib, who spent nearly three decades as President of Music and Soundtracks at The Walt Disney Studios. (ANI)