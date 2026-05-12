Actor Rhea Chakraborty announced a temporary social media break to 'reconnect with herself.' In an Instagram post, she cited feeling overwhelmed by the 'constant noise' and expressed a desire to 'slow down, breathe a little deeper.'

Rhea Chakraborty Announces Social Media Break

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has announced a temporary break from social media, citing a need to disconnect with the "constant noise" and reconnect with herself. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared an emotional note with her followers. She reflected on feeling overwhelmed with the pressure of scrolling and keeping up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

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"Lately. I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up-it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being," the actor wrote.

Further in the statement, Rhea expressed a desire to embrace a quieter experience. "So. I'm taking a step back for a while to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon," she added.

Upcoming Projects

Earlier this year, Rhea made her comeback to acting after remaining away from the limelight for a long time. Rhea attended the "Next On Netflix" event in Mumbai, where it was announced that the 'Jalebi' actress will soon be seen in a new series titled 'Family Business.' The show also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles and is set to release later this year.

The release date for the series hasn't been announced yet. Over the past few years, Rhea stayed away from acting. Instead, she started a podcast and also appeared as a gang leader on MTV Roadies. (ANI)