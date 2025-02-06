Vidaamuyarchi LEAKED: Ajith Kumar's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other pirated sites

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha, premiered today (February 6) to much enthusiasm. Unfortunately, the action thriller was pirated on its premiere day.

The Ajith Kumar movie is accessible for free on various unauthorised websites, allowing internet users to download it on their phones or desktop computers. It may also be seen online in HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p versions. Despite being released in theatres today, Vidaamuyarchi was pirated online immediately after its debut. The film's connections are already spreading on the internet, which might affect its total box office results.



This is not the first time that a South Indian film has leaked online. Prior to Vidaamuyarchi, films like as Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Ponman, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Daaku Maharaaj, Barroz, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and others were subjected to increasing piracy. Despite the producers' efforts to address these flaws and raise concerns, it appears that they will continue until stringent action is done.

Nonetheless, Vidaamuyarchi has garnered a huge reception at the box office since its premiere today. Fans in the South have been celebrating by exploding fireworks and dancing to loud music in the streets.

Vidaamuyarchi follows the lives of Arjun, a kind husband who adores his wife. However, their marriage has some problems, so they decide to renew their relationship. But fate takes a terrible turn when Arjun's wife unexpectedly disappears, prompting him to embark on a never-ending journey to save her from deadly thugs.

While Ajith plays the protagonist, Arjun Sarja portrays the antagonist. Aside from Ajith, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and numerous more. Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable does not promote or support piracy. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

