Vidaamuyarchi LEAKED: Ajith Kumar's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other pirated sites

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha, premiered today (February 6) to much enthusiasm. Unfortunately, the action thriller was pirated on its premiere day.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The Ajith Kumar movie is accessible for free on various unauthorised websites, allowing internet users to download it on their phones or desktop computers. It may also be seen online in HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p versions. Despite being released in theatres today, Vidaamuyarchi was pirated online immediately after its debut. The film's connections are already spreading on the internet, which might affect its total box office results.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

This is not the first time that a South Indian film has leaked online. Prior to Vidaamuyarchi, films like as Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Ponman, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Daaku Maharaaj, Barroz, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and others were subjected to increasing piracy. Despite the producers' efforts to address these flaws and raise concerns, it appears that they will continue until stringent action is done.

article_image3

Nonetheless, Vidaamuyarchi has garnered a huge reception at the box office since its premiere today. Fans in the South have been celebrating by exploding fireworks and dancing to loud music in the streets.

article_image4

Vidaamuyarchi follows the lives of Arjun, a kind husband who adores his wife. However, their marriage has some problems, so they decide to renew their relationship. But fate takes a terrible turn when Arjun's wife unexpectedly disappears, prompting him to embark on a never-ending journey to save her from deadly thugs.

article_image5

While Ajith plays the protagonist, Arjun Sarja portrays the antagonist. Aside from Ajith, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and numerous more. 

Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable does not promote or support piracy. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2025: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emma Stone and others to present after major wins last year ATG

Oscars 2025: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emma Stone and others to present after major wins last year

Vidaamuyarchi Ajith Kumar's fans pour milk on posters, celebrate their HERO outside theatres in Tamil Nadu RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar's fans pour milk on posters, celebrate their HERO outside theatres in Tamil Nadu

Jurassic World Rebirth: Jonathan Bailey, Scarlet Johansson battle scary dinosaurs; set to release on THIS date ATG

Jurassic World Rebirth: Jonathan Bailey, Scarlet Johansson battle scary dinosaurs; set to release on THIS date

'Sanam Teri Kasam' actress Mawra Hocane ties the knot in beautiful ceremony [PHOTOS] NTI

'Sanam Teri Kasam' actress Mawra Hocane ties the knot in beautiful ceremony [PHOTOS]

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint anr

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint

Recent Stories

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors iwh

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

LIC to Aditya Bir 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns NTI

LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes anr

Winter chill grips Srinagar at -2 degrees Celsius; Tourists flock to enjoy snowy landscapes

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel gcw

Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah? Meet Gautam Adani son Jeet Adani's fiancee, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah NTI

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah? Meet Gautam Adanis son Jeet Adani's fiancee, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon