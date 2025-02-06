Ajith Kumar NET WORTH: Know about Vidaamuyarchi star's assets, weath, income, lifestyle, personal life and mor

Ajith Kumar is known for his fiercely private demeanour, passion of auto racing, and an enviable track record at the box office. His career is a fascinating blend of blockbuster blockbusters, smart film selections, and a tremendous fan following that elevates him to near-demigod status in Tamil Nadu.

Ajith Kumar is back on the scene with a new film. Aside from his silver screen appearances and signature heart-stopping action scenes, Ajith Kumar is also a financial powerhouse, with an enormous net worth that reflects his celebrity.



According to Koimoi, the actor charged Rs 110 crore and Rs 120 crore for the Tamil action thriller film. His fees account for more than half of Vidaamuyarchi's budget. According to a recent Forbes story, Ajith charges between Rs 105 crore and Rs 165 crore to make a film.

In his latest high-octane action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi, the Tamil superstar will remind everyone why he is, and continues to be, one of the most bankable and mysterious performers in Indian cinema.

What is Ajith Kumar's net worth?

Look at his money and success. According to many media sources, Ajith Kumar's net worth is an amazing INR 350 crore. Let's look at his early life, career, accomplishments, and everything else that propelled him to become one of India's wealthiest film stars. He allegedly asks between INR 100 and 150 crore for his films.

Car collection for Ajith Kumar Aside from being one of Tamil cinema's top actors, Ajith Kumar is also renowned for his enormous automobile collection, contributing to his net worth. Remember how he wanted to be a professional racecar driver rather than an actor? He embodies that lifestyle with his cutting-edge collection, which includes German sedans and Italian supercars.

According to sources, his collection includes the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (beginning at INR 3.51 crore), Ferrari SF90 (starting at INR 7.50 crore), BMW 740Li (starting at INR 1.72 crore), and Mercedes-Benz 350 GLS (starting at INR 1.34 crore). And to top it off, he has an unnamed Lamborghini.

He is more than just a casual car enthusiast; he has participated professionally in Formula 2 racing. Oh, and he holds a private pilot's licence. Ajith is also the owner of a private jet worth Rs 25 crore. Personal life

Ajith Kumar is married to Shalini, a former actress. They met and fell in love on the set of Amarkalam (1999), and now have two children.



