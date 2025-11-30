Image Credit : YouTube

According to reports, her personal net worth is about ₹150 crore, and with Raj Kundra's economic success, their home finances are far bigger. Her wealth is based on real estate, including the Kinara mansion in Mumbai, valued at over ₹100 crore. Shilpa's principal residence, Kinara, is located in Juhu, Mumbai, a prestigious sea-facing neighbourhood. The property is believed to be worth ₹100 crore.

The villa lies in Juhu, Mumbai, one of the city's most desirable residential areas due to its beachside location and prominence.