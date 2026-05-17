Apart from his better-known rumoured relationships, several other actresses were also linked with Vicky Kaushal over the years. Actress Shweta Tripathi was reportedly close to him during the early phase of his career, though both chose to stay silent about the reports.

There were also rumours surrounding his friendship with Alia Bhatt after the two were seen together frequently at events and gatherings. However, the speculation gradually faded once Alia’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor became public.

At one point, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky were also rumoured to be dating during the filming of Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Reports about their off-screen bond often made entertainment headlines.