Recent claims by a veteran journalist have reignited the longstanding marriage buzz between filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actress Urmila Matondkar. This renewed speculation also brings back allegations that Varma’s then-wife, Ratna, once slapped Matondkar on the sets of the film Rangeela amid affair rumours.

Longstanding rumours regarding a possible secret marriage between filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actress Urmila Matondkar have once again resurfaced, reigniting discussions about their controversial past. This renewed marriage buzz has drawn significant attention back to an alleged incident from the mid-1990s, where Varma’s then-wife, Ratna, reportedly slapped Matondkar on the sets of the 1995 blockbuster film Rangeela. Adding fresh fuel to the fire, veteran Bollywood journalist Jyoti Venkatesh recently claimed the duo had, in fact, secretly married in a temple, an assertion that has sent ripples through the industry.

The Alleged Confrontation on the Rangeela Set

The alleged slapping incident, which reportedly occurred on the sets of the film Rangeela, has become a central point of the resurfacing rumours concerning Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. Reports from multiple outlets indicate that Ratna Varma directly confronted Urmila Matondkar during filming, fuelled by escalating rumours of an affair between her husband, Ram Gopal Varma, and the rising actress. According to these accounts, the alleged confrontation was due to these rumours and dramatically escalated to the point where Ratna slapped Urmila Matondkar in front of shocked members of the cast and crew. This public confrontation is widely believed to have significantly strained Ram Gopal Varma's marital life, eventually contributing to his divorce from Ratna.

Persistent Speculation Amidst Professional Collaborations

Despite the alleged incident on the Rangeela set and the persistent whispers of a romantic involvement, Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar continued their professional association, collaborating frequently after the critical and commercial success of Rangeela. Their subsequent projects together further fuelled the marriage buzz and speculation about their relationship in the industry. However, Ram Gopal Varma has consistently denied any romantic involvement with Urmila Matondkar. He has publicly maintained that their association was strictly professional, emphasising that their bond was purely that of a director and his muse. In past interviews, Varma stated that if there had been any truth to the affair rumours, he would have disclosed it by now, given the decades that have passed since the initial speculation began, reiterating his professional stance.

Recent Marriage Claims and Personal Repercussions

The recent claim by journalist Jyoti Venkatesh during a podcast, asserting that Urmila Matondkar and Ram Gopal Varma had secretly tied the knot in a temple, has brought these long-dormant rumours back into the spotlight with renewed intensity. This specific detail about a "secret temple marriage" adds a concrete, albeit unverified, element to the longstanding marriage buzz concerning the two.

Varma's marriage to Ratna eventually ended in divorce. While the exact date of their divorce remains undisclosed, industry insiders and reports cited personal disagreements and the pervasive industry rumours about his alleged relationship with Urmila Matondkar as contributing factors. Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar went on to marry Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. However, that marriage also concluded in divorce eight years later in 2024.