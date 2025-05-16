Vicky Kaushal: Box office performance, hits and his career milestones; Check
Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 37th birthday with a mixed bag at the box office! In 2023, films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Dunki were superhits, while The Great Indian Family failed to impress
| Published : May 16 2025, 03:56 PM
2 Min read
Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 37th birthday on May 16th. He debuted in 2015 with Masaan.
In the past 10 years, he had a year with 5 film releases, 3 of which were hits, making him a rising star.
Vicky Kaushal has worked in about 20 films in the last 10 years, including cameos. In 2023, he had 5 releases, including a cameo in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.
Released on June 2, 2023, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.
The film, about a middle-class couple's struggle for a home, was made on a budget of ₹40 crore and earned ₹115 crore, a blockbuster for Vicky.
Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was directed by Meghna Gulzar and starred Vicky Kaushal.
Released on December 1, 2023, Sam Bahadur earned ₹128.16 crore globally. It received eight Filmfare nominations.
Released on December 21, 2023, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal.
Dunki, made on a budget of ₹85 crore, earned ₹460.11 crore worldwide. Vicky Kaushal's performance was praised.
The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, was a major disaster, earning only ₹5.65 crore against a budget of ₹40 crore.
