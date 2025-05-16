Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Katrina Kaif to Harleen Sethi; List actor's relationships
Before marrying Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal was in relationships with several actresses. From Harleen Sethi to Bhumi Pednekar, learn about the women who captured Vicky's heart.
| Published : May 16 2025, 01:08 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Taapsee Pannu
Vicky and Taapsee were rumored to be close during Manmarziyaan.
Bhumi Pednekar
Rumors linked Vicky and Bhumi during Bhoot shooting.
Shweta Tripathi
Reports suggest closeness between Vicky and Shweta during Masaan.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor's name was also linked with Vicky Kaushal.
Harleen Sethi
Vicky and Harleen dated for a considerable time.
Katrina Kaif
Vicky and Katrina started dating and eventually married in 2021.
