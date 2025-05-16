Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Takht to immortal Ashwatthama; shelved films of the actor
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 36. Born on May 16, 1988, in Mumbai, Vicky's last box office hit was 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. However, two of his announced films remain unreleased
| Published : May 16 2025, 12:37 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Both unreleased films were significantly more expensive than 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which earned over ₹600 crore domestically and was made on a budget of around ₹130 crore.
One film's budget was ₹250 crore, and the other's was ₹500 crore.
Karan Johar announced 'Takht' in 2019, aiming for a 2021 release. COVID-19 halted production.
'Takht', with a ₹250 crore budget, was to star Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh.
Aditya Dhar announced 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' in 2020 with Vicky Kaushal. Production faced delays and was eventually shelved.
In 2024, Dhar confirmed the film's cancellation. It had a ₹500 crore budget. Rumors suggest Allu Arjun replaced Kaushal.
